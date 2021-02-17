Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,341,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.87. 10,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

