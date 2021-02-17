ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) Trading 5.8% Higher

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. 28,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 8,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

