Eight Capital Raises Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$1.75

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Eight Capital to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.84.

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.01. 4,183,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

