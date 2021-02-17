eHealth (EHTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.