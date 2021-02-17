Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,172,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $991,790.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,171 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,527. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

