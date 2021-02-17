Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,272,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Edison International worth $2,153,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,494,000 after buying an additional 69,271 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Edison International by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edison International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,826,000 after purchasing an additional 276,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of EIX opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

