Edgeware Hits One Day Volume of $1.71 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Edgeware has a market cap of $170.52 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 56.6% higher against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.57 or 0.00855342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00045768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.12 or 0.04925640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00016032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,022,382,391 coins and its circulating supply is 5,428,932,532 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

Edgeware can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.