Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Short Interest Update

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 7,340,000 shares. Currently, 22.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 417,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Shares of Ebix stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. 56,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. Ebix has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,769,000 after acquiring an additional 197,768 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,629,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 36,444 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,453,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 201,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

