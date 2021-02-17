Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:ETJ opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

