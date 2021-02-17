Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
NYSE:ETJ opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.76.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
