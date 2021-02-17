Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

