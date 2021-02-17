Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $12.69.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.