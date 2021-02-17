East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Update

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the January 14th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of ERES stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. 382,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,322. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,513,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,325,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,892,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,797,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.