Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

EIC opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

