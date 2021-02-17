Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

