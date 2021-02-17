DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.