Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in January

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 14th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.3 days.

Dye & Durham stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 2,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DYNDF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from $35.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

