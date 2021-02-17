DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.92

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.92 and traded as high as $27.21. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 1,905 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $483.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 298.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

