Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Director Charles R. Eitel Sells 3,719 Shares

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DRE opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after purchasing an additional 573,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Duke Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,928,000 after purchasing an additional 59,526 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

