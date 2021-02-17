DragonVein Market Capitalization Achieves $5.80 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One DragonVein token can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $708,475.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,464.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $696.13 or 0.01407327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.44 or 0.00475973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00039564 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003426 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.