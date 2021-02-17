DraftCoin (DFT) Price Hits $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 45.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $244,043.59 and $77.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

