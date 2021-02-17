Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

