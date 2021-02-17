Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

