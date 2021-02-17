Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

