Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 330 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 539,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,007,000 after acquiring an additional 171,070 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,557,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,553,000 after buying an additional 217,015 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 23,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 629,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,503,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

