Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.