Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after buying an additional 95,780 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83.

