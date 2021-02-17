Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of DORM opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $102.59.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

