Dods Group plc (DODS.L) (LON:DODS) Shares Gap Up to $2.95

Dods Group plc (DODS.L) (LON:DODS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Dods Group plc (DODS.L) shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 700,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £17.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dods Group plc (DODS.L) Company Profile (LON:DODS)

Dods Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

