Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS:DGEAF opened at $42.87 on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

