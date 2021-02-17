DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Increased by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 2.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $20,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $1,379,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of DexCom by 22.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $34,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $9.09 on Wednesday, reaching $413.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

