Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

NYSE:DVN opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

