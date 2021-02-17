DeVault (DVT) Market Cap Reaches $968,804.66

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. DeVault has a total market cap of $968,804.66 and $1,047.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeVault

DeVault is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 394,134,421 coins and its circulating supply is 371,548,476 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

