Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

DLAKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

