Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of DLAKY opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
DLAKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
