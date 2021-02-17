Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $34.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Huntsman stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

