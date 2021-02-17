Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.44. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 8,300 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.10% of Deswell Industries worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.