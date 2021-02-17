Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

DLVHF opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.72.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

