Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

DLVHF opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.72.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

