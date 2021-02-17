DeFinition (DZI) Market Cap Tops $2.80 Million

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $37.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition token can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFinition has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00061372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00310369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00083746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00073651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00443621 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00175919 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

DeFinition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

