De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Shares Gap Down to $166.20

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.20 ($2.17), but opened at GBX 158.40 ($2.07). De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) shares last traded at GBX 161.61 ($2.11), with a volume of 277,285 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £317.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.41.

In related news, insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total value of £140,430 ($183,472.69). Also, insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £841,500 ($1,099,425.14).

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

