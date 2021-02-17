Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,978. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $72.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.