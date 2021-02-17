Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

DAC opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

