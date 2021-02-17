Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 729 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

NYSE KR opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

