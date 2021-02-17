Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 105,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. United States Brent Oil Fund, LP has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

