Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 914 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $155.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $157.94.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

