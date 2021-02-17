Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 88 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $236.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.16 and a 200 day moving average of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $242.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

