Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,170,000 after purchasing an additional 767,501 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,359,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,706,000 after acquiring an additional 417,997 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,080.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 291,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 266,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 265,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

FR stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

