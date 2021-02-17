Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 564,203 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,589,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,178 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at $5,798,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,633,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

