Daikin Industries,Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a report issued on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

DKILY stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

