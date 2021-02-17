CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) released its earnings results on Monday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

CVS traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 704,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,046. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.