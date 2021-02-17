CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.34

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 26195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 11,684 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,257. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

