Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 14th total of 649,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,991,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Curaleaf stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,428. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

CURLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

