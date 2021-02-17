CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Up 30.2% in January

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 14th total of 119,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $76,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 260,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,744. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

